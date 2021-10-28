Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGR opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

