Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $451,000 Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $216.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average is $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $225.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,628 shares of company stock worth $2,171,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

