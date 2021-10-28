Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $319.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.20 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

