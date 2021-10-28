Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,175 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

