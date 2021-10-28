Neutrino USD (USDN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.22 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $632.96 million and $24.22 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00094598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,073.27 or 1.00283021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.26 or 0.06747458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 648,592,673 coins and its circulating supply is 648,592,089 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

