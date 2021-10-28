New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,453,000 after buying an additional 24,632,390 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,470,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,238,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,334,000 after buying an additional 14,035,072 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 356.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,408,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,717,000 after buying an additional 12,035,747 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE:EDU opened at $2.14 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on EDU shares. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.