New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYCB stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 326,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,738. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

