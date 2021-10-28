Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. Newmont reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmont.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NEM opened at $57.54 on Thursday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $255,116,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after purchasing an additional 955,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

