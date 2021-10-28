Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NEM traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,289,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,278. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

