NFTLootBox (LOOT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73,312.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $73,312.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $91.99 or 0.00149697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

