NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NGL opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.96.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,050 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 827,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

