Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27,525.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Shares of NTDOY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.39. 203,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.59. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,922,000 after buying an additional 93,168 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Nintendo in the second quarter worth about $5,706,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Nintendo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Nintendo by 1.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nintendo by 10.2% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.