Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Nintendo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

