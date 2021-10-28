Noel W. White Sells 30,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $80.74. 47,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,627. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $83.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

