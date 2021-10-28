Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,220. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $561.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,250.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noodles & Company stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4,955.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 83,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Noodles & Company worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

