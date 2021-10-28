Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,220. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $561.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,250.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.
Noodles & Company Company Profile
