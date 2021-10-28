Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 18,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.34 million, a PE ratio of -1,250.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55.
In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NDLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.
Noodles & Company Company Profile
