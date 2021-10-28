Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 18,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.34 million, a PE ratio of -1,250.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noodles & Company stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4,955.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Noodles & Company worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

