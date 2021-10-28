Nord/LB Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €122.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €121.50 ($142.94).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 opened at €120.15 ($141.35) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €119.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €115.32. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.