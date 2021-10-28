Nordic American Tankers Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NAT opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $395.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,119 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 619.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 73,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 136,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 164.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.