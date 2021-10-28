Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

