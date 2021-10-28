Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $263.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.30.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.77. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

