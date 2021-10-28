North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.63 and last traded at C$21.17. 136,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 88,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.69.

The firm has a market cap of C$622.07 million and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.46.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3999999 EPS for the current year.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

