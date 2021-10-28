Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NBN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,347. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $281.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northeast Bank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Northeast Bank worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.