Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $100,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after buying an additional 81,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $388.15 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.40. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

