NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is scheduled to be posting its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.81 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.