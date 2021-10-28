NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Down 74.0% in October

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NS Solutions stock remained flat at $$28.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. NS Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

