NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Down 74.0% in October

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NS Solutions stock remained flat at $$28.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. NS Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21.
About NS Solutions
Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.