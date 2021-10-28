Numeraire (NMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.79 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $41.49 or 0.00068497 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $423.05 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.00208178 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00098760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,832 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,301 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

