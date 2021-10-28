Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $14,000.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $11,968.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $12,484.00.

NRIX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 993,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,515. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.35.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRIX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $15,155,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after buying an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

