NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,720.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,799,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 729,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,634,000 after purchasing an additional 119,222 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 161,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after buying an additional 82,871 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.