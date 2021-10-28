Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $99,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,342,000 after buying an additional 82,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.93.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

