Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $86.71 Million Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,568 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $86,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Novavax by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,074,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after acquiring an additional 97,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $1,362,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $201,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,601 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,725. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.24. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

