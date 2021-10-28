Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

JEMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.