Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 197.5% from the September 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.5% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,150. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

