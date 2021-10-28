Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Gap Up to $24.26

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.26, but opened at $25.24. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 3,708 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $95.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 428,305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 330.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $714,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.0% during the second quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 897,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,249,000 after buying an additional 201,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

