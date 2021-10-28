Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) PT Raised to $168.00 at Truist Securities

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.91.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $58,904,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $44,863,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after buying an additional 423,202 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

