Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 13,109 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after purchasing an additional 49,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,876,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,350,000 after buying an additional 318,593 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.