Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after purchasing an additional 778,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 9,502.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 688,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,067,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $222.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.63.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

