Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 311.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 984.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 82,979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

