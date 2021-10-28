Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $268.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

