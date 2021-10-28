Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,549 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Funko were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Funko by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Funko by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $89,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,508 shares of company stock worth $9,640,969. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $812.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.