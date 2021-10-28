Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 810 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.31.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock worth $12,147,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $604.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $686.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.36 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.