Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $510.64 million and $31.80 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00208439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00098691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

