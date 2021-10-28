Oddo Bhf Lowers Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) to Neutral

Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eramet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERMAY opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

