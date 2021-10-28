Offshift (XFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $298,036.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $298,036.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00006142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,208.16 or 1.00143855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00063866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.92 or 0.00601967 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

