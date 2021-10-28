Olaplex Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olaplex in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of OLPX opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

