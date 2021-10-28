Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLPX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of OLPX opened at $26.46 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

