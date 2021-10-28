Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $26.46 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

