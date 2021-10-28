Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
OLPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $26.46 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $29.80.
About Olaplex
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Featured Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.