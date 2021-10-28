Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.