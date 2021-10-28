Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Olaplex stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

