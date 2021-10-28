Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.74.

Shares of ODFL traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,465. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $329.50. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

