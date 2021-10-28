On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, On the Beach Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 439 ($5.74).

LON:OTB opened at GBX 294.88 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 366.11. The company has a market capitalization of £487.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22. On the Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

